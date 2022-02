SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile male pedestrian was hit Saturday night on Interstate 215 East.

Dispatch was alerted at 8:53 p.m. of the accident on the southbound roadway at about 4500 South, in the Millcreek area.

“The male was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries,” a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. “No further information is available at this time.”