Juvenile persons of interest sought in Washington City homicide case located in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif., March 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juvenile females sought after allegedly leaving the scene of a homicide in Washington City, Utah, have been located in the Los Angeles area.

The Washington City Police Department shared the news, thanking “everyone who assisted with this incident that (the juveniles) have been located,” a news release from the department says.

“They were in Los Angeles County, California, around 9 p.m. last night (March 26). We were informed they are in good health and physically unharmed.

“We are currently working with the local jurisdiction in LA County to further the homicide investigation.”

The teens, whose names are now being withheld by Gephardt Daily due their status as juveniles, are ages 16 and 17, and believed to have been at the scene at a vacation rental property in Washington City where the body of a 47-year-old woman was found on Sunday.

The WCPD stated earlier that the two teens left the scene in the rental car of the deceased woman, whose name has not been released. The vehicle was later located, abandoned, in Los Angeles County.

“More information will be provided later, once it becomes available,” the Washington City PD release says.

“We would also like to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement, the media, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office for their partnership and assistance in locating these two individuals.”