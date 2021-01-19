Juvenile rescued after suffering knife wound in Green Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was rescued in Green Canyon Monday night after suffering a knife wound.

“After an investigation, it was determined that while two minors were off-trail hiking, a large knife they were using to cut through brush had become lost,” a news release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office said. “The minors attempted to locate the knife, and in doing so, slid down a hill on their backsides. One of the minors slid onto the knife, causing significant injuries.”

The other minor was able to call for help and due to the location of the minors, two helicopters were dispatched to help locate and rescue the injured individual.

“One helicopter was able to locate and hoist the minor to the entrance of the canyon, where he was stabilized in a waiting ambulance and then flown to Salt Lake City for additional medical care,” the news release said.

Officials did not give the exact condition of the juvenile.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.