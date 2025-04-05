Juvenile struck, critically injured by 2 vehicles on I-15 in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A girl walking on northbound Interstate 15 in Cedar City was struck by two vehicles, then airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened at 8:38 a.m. Friday morning near mile marker 61, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“One of the vehicles did not stop and continued northbound. The Utah Highway Patrol is currently attempting to identify and contact this involved party,” the news release says. “The other vehicle stopped and remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

The roadway was closed during the investigation, and reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

“The juvenile apparently crossed a fence and entered the freeway on foot,” the UHP release says. “Investigators are currently working to establish why the juvenile was on the highway. This is an ongoing investigation and updated information will be provided when it is available.

“The Utah Highway Patrol is working with the Iron County School District to gather information and provide any assistance needed. The Utah Highway Patrol extends its deepest support to all those involved as they work through this difficult situation.”