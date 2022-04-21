Juvenile wounded in West Jordan drive-by shooting; possible suspects in custody after high-speed chase

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting which sent a juvenile to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened early Thursday about 1:10 a.m. at a house near 8200 South and 1640 West, police said.

According to a statement by West Jordan PD, the juvenile was struck by multiple rounds in their lower extremities, but the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

While investigating the incident, officers encountered “a possible suspect vehicle” which then sped off, leading police on a winding chase through Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, Taylorsville, West Valley City and Magna.

At one point pursuing officers reported the chase had reached speeds of up to 95 mph.

“The vehicle tires were spiked and three juvenile suspects were taken into custody near 7100 West and Utah Highway 201,” the West Jordan police statement said.

Detectives have yet to verify the suspects who led police on the chase were actually involved in the drive-by shooting, WJPD said.

“There is an active scene and more information becomes available it will be released.”