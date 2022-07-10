Juveniles shot by rival group after Clinton city celebration, suspects at large

CLINTON, Utah, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles were shot and wounded Saturday night as the annual Heritage Days festival in Clinton wrapped up.

The youths suffered non life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Jon Gill told Gephardt Daily, although said he did not know the severity of the injuries.

The shooting happened at about 11:50 p.m., Gill said.

“We had an altercation between two groups of people, resulting in some gunfire. Two individuals were struck by gunfire,” Gill said. “Due to their age, we’re not releasing any information on them, but it’s an ongoing investigation at this point.”

Gill said he did not know if the altercation and shootings were gang related, although that was a possibility.

No suspects have been apprehended, Gill said at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

“We don’t have anybody in custody at this time. We do have some information we are following up on.

“But we are also asking the public, if they do have any information or videos taken at the time in that area, to contact us.”

The number to call for Davis County Dispatch is 801-451-4151.