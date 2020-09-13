Juveniles transported to hospital after crash on Interstate 15 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol reports a number of juveniles were transported to hospital after a crash on Interstate 15 near Parrish Lane in Centerville early Sunday morning.

Troopers in Davis County were dispatched to an accident on I-15 northbound at about 12:50 a.m., according to a UHP news release.

“The driver of a Ford passenger car left the roadway to the right,” the news release said. “There was a red Audi passenger car that was stopped on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Ford rear-ended the Audi on the shoulder.”

While the UHP said all of those involved in accident were juveniles, they did not say how exactly many were hurt.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, the UHP said, although some were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. Others were released to their parents.

Investigators say fatigue is being looked at as a contributing factor to the crash.