K-9 cop Diesel, handler rescue family, including baby, stranded on snowy mountain road

UINTA-WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family which ended up stranded at the side of a snow packed road in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest earlier this week has “expressed gratitude” for a Christmas miracle of sorts, one that came in the form of a police K-9 named Diesel, and his U.S. Forest Service handler, Officer Schiedel.

The temperature was just 18 degrees when the family’s vehicle, including a baby on-board, slid off the road and became stuck in several inches of snow, according to a prepared statement issued Wednesday by the U.S.N.F.S.

The family was in the Heber-Kamas Ranger District at the time of the wintry mishap.

“Officer Schiedel, with K-9 Diesel, responded to the area, locating the family…” the news release said.

Schiedel and Diesel then “transported the family down the narrow snow-covered road, where they were met by other law enforcement officers.

“All family members were then transported to Kamas to await a ride home.

“The family expressed gratitude for the rescue by Officer Schiedel and K-9 Diesel.”