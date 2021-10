SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer.

“Welcome the newest addition to South Salt Lake Police Department, K-9 Drom,” a police statement says.

“He is an 18-month-old German Shepherd from Romania.

“Officer Ryan LaBounty has been selected to be Drom’s handler. They will spend the next several months in training.”