K-9 helps arrest alleged car thief who fled police in Weber, Cache counties

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A police K-9 helped apprehend an alleged car thief who fled from officers in Weber and Cache counties Monday afternoon.

Weber County emergency dispatchers reached out at 3:18 p.m. to request assistance with a vehicle reported stolen in their jurisdiction, the Logan City Police Department stated in a news release.

Dispatchers also advised there was a gun in the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.

The vehicle was located near 1800 South and 1300 West, and a Logan City police officer attempted a traffic stop, according to the news release.

“The driver fled and a short pursuit ensued,” the release says. “The vehicle went down a dead end road in unincorporated Cache County. The driver tried to drive through a field before becoming stuck and fleeing on foot.”

Police say the man refused to surrender, and due to the possibility of him having a gun, a K-9 unit was used to apprehend him.

“Paramedics were summoned and provided first aid to the [man] for injuries from the dog bite,” the release says.

A firearm was recovered outside the vehicle, police said, along with suspected illegal drugs.

The man, identified as Dan Hedin Ropp, 35, was arrested for investigation of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading police, resisting arrest and possessing a stolen firearm, among other potential charges, according to the news release.