K-9 officer Dak sniffs out 107 lbs. of illegal drugs in major Emery County bust

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A routine vehicle stop over Easter weekend led to a significant drug seizure in Emery County, thanks to the keen nose of a K-9 officer named Dak.

According to a statement from Sheriff Tyson Huntington, Dak and his handler, Deputy Smith, were assisting with a vehicle stop on Saturday when the dog gave a positive indication of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 107 pounds of methamphetamine and three kilograms of a white powdery substance.

“We suspect the powder to be either cocaine or fentanyl,” Huntington said in a social media post.

“We do not field test white-colored powder anymore due to the danger of accidental exposure from fentanyl.”

No other details of the arrest were provided.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.