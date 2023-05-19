K-9 turns up 7 pounds plus of fentanyl in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than seven pounds of fentanyl early Thursday morning.

“K-9 Cyrus was at it again last night,” the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office said in a post on social media Thursday afternoon lauding their police dog’s sniff skills. “You cannot keep this dog down!”

During a 3 a.m. traffic stop on Interstate 15 the pooch “alerted to the scent of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Deputies Weaver and Montgomery then searched the vehicle and found over seven pounds of fentanyl inside the vehicle.”

Both occupants were arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

“This was an amazing find by the deputies, and yes, Cyrus got his toy,” read the post, referring to the typical reward for successful police dogs.

Amid the many comments attached to the Facebook post regarding drug trafficking trends and open borders, the sheriff said information on the arrestees was pending, noting the vehicle in question was a rental from the U.S.

“Many people who are smuggling drugs across this major corridor have turned to using rental vehicles. As you may or may not know, when you rent a vehicle the state it is licensed in does not necessarily reflect where it was rented from. We usually don’t pay as much attention to what state it is due to that reason.”