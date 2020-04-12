Kamas man charged with voyeurism, witness tampering in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kamas man has been charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly hid cameras in the heat vents of a woman’s Summit County residence.

Matthew Ryan Ingoldsby, 48, was arrested on March 31 and is facing charges of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Voyeurism by electronic equipment concealed or disguised, a class A misdemeanor

Stalking, a third-degree felony

Tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony

Ingoldsby admitted to hiding cameras in the woman’s heat vents in order to watch her in her bedroom and bathroom, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Summit County.

The cameras were discovered by the woman’s daughter, who told her mother.

“Ingoldsby entered the dwelling with the intent to commit the crime of voyeurism therefore also committing burglary,” the statement says.

“During the course of the investigation, Ingoldsby asked me if the victim did not press charges would it not go through,” the reporting police officer stated in the charging document. “…I instructed him that if he in any way tried to get her to not follow through with charges then he would be witness tampering and would receive additional charges.”

According to the statement, “Four days into the investigation, Ingoldsby contacted the victim via text and begged her not to press charges, constituting witness tampering.”