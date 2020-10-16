Kanab crews on scene of human-caused fire

KANAB, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a human-caused fire in Kanab Thursday evening.

The fire is in the White Sage area south of Fredonia, said a Facebook post from Kanab City Fire Department.

“For the second time this week Kanab Fire Department along with the Bureau of Land Management, the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Fredonia Fire Department and Kiabab Forest Service are on another large human-caused fire,” the post said.

“With no measurable precipitation for the last few months everything is extreme dry and extremely flammable. The state of Utah and also Kanab City are in burn restrictions. This means absolutely no burning! We are not sure when burn permits will be available.”

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.