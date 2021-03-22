Kane County commissioners declares mask mandate over, defy state’s public health order

The Kane County Commission on Friday announced masks are no longer required in that county despite Utah’s ongoing mask mandate, expected to lift April 10.

“Kane County Commission appreciates the patience of the citizens of Kane County as we’ve all worked hard to navigate the COVID Crisis,” says a statement issued on Facebook by the county’s commissioners.

“We’ve recognized that a state-wide, one-size-fits-all approach isn’t suitable and has even been detrimental. We also recognize the need to protect our freedoms. As of Friday, March 19th, masks are not required in Kane County.”

A spokesman for the Utah Department of Health says Kane County is mistaken about its ability to “opt out” of a state mandate.

“By public health order, a statewide mask requirement remains in effect for all counties, regardless of transmission levels,” said a statement UDoH spokesman Tom Hudachko sent to Gephardt Daily.

“By this point, there should be no debating the effectiveness of masks at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the UDoH statement continues. “We encourage Kane County residents to continue to wear masks, where appropriate, to protect themselves and other members of their community.”

The Utah Legislature voted this past session to lift the mask mandate on April 10, a move Gov. Spencer Cox has said he supports.

The Facebook comments responding to the Kane County Commissioner’s message were mixed. Some respondents posted “Hallelujah!” or “So exciting!” or put up memes of celebrities applauding clapping.

Others mentioned beloved relatives who had died from coronavirus, or questioned the County’s legal right to make such a move, sparking responses asking who was going to enforce the mandate anyway.

Several criticized the commissioners.

“The arrogance being displayed here is deplorable,” one poster wrote. “What makes these commissioners think they know better than the World Health Organization and the CDC?!”

Read the full statement issued Friday by the Kane County Commissioners below: