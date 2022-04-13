Kane County man found dead in jail nearly a year after homicide arrest

KANAB, Utah, April 12, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man being held in the Kane County Jail for investigation of murder was found dead last week following a suspected suicide, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jason Thomas Hager, 39, of Big Water, was found dead at the jail Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Hager was arrested April 27, 2021, in connection with the homicide of Matthew Wayne Young, of Church Wells.

Young, 49, was found deceased on his property on April 20, 2021. Hager was later arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona, for investigation of murder, discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Hager’s death is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, the release states.