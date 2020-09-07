Kane County SAR responds to Birch Hollow area after man falls, suffers traumatic injuries

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded Saturday to a fall in the Birch Hollow area of Kane County near Zion National Park.

SAR was requested by the East Zion Fire Department after a Canyoneering guide, who was giving a tour, fell about 15 feet.

According to a news release from Kane County SAR, the guide’s biner block got stuck on the edge of a rappell, and he scaled the rocks back up to get it unstuck. He then rigged to the rope that you would normally pull. This caused him to fall, and he sustained traumatic injuries.

The SAR Technical Ropes Team went to the scene, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was requested to assist with their hoist system.

The DPS helicopter lifted the injured guide out of the canyon and to a nearby ambulance.

The guide is now in stable condition, the news release states.

“KCSAR would like to thank all agencies involved for their assistance,” it said.