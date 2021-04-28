Kane County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest made in homicide case

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night an arrest has been made in a homicide case.

Jason Thomas Bates, 38, was arrested by Kane County Sheriff’s detectives in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service in Flagstaff, Arizona, in connection with the homicide of Matthew Wayne Young from Church Wells, according to a news release.

Bates was arrested Monday without incident and is currently being held in the Coconino County Jail awaiting extradition proceedings.

The Kane County Attorney’s Office has charged Bates with:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Two counts of discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

The investigation of Young’s death is ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Unified Police Department and the Utah State Bureau of Investigations.

David P. Gonzales, U.S. Marshal, District of Arizona, said: “The arrest of Jason Bates was the result of excellent investigative work by Kane County Sheriff’s detectives. The information they provided the deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to our Flagstaff office was key in determining Bates’ location and his capture without incident.”

A news release issued April 20 said Young, 49, was found deceased on his property. “This is a complex case and has already required many hours of investigation and evidence collection,” that news release said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.