Kane County’s Left Fork Fire now 40% contained

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Thanks to hard work and few lucky rain storms, the Left Fork Fire is now at 40% percent contained and 4,254 acres burned.

As of Monday’s report, the fire was 13% contained, with the same reported acreage.

“Yesterday, the fire received a widespread rainfall,” the Tuesday report Utah Interagency Fire, shared by Utah Fire Info. “Unlike the sporadic rain that has been received in the previous days, this rain made more of an impact on fire suppression. It helped minimize heat sources throughout the fire.

“With this rain also comes safety concerns, as the roads become slick. It also causes slippery conditions for crews working, which can lead to falls and injuries. Fire managers are being proactive with the predicted rain to assure firefighters remain safe in these difficult conditions. Crews may be pulled off the line if conditions necessitate.

“Today is predicted to be the warmest day, with humidity decreasing. While not critical weather changes, the increased temperatures will provide a chance for the hot spots to heat up and be more identifiable for crews to extinguish.”

The fire is located 10 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park. As of Tuesday, 27 engines were assigned to the fire, as were 24 crews, 14 water tenders, four helicopters and two dozers. Total people assigned numbered 737.

See more details in the fact sheet and maps below.