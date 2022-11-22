Kaysville alert for missing 80-year-old with dementia

Jesus “Jessie” Nieves, an 80-year-old Hispanic male was last seen around 12:30 pm on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Kaysville Police Department on social media around 10 p.m. Monday. “Jessie is 5’ 6” and weighs around 190 lbs.

“Jessie does not have family in the area and is reported to have dementia and does not have his needed medication with him.

“Jessie does own a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Utah license plate W798AR which it is believed he left in. If found please contact your local law enforcement immediately.”