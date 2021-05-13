Kaysville collision sends 1 person to hospital trauma center

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to U.S. Highway 89 in Kaysville Wednesday evening after a head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and caused lesser injuries to a second person involved.

“Kaysville Fire, Layton City Fire, Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics and the Utah Highway Patrol were notified of a head-on collision on at 7:01 p.m.,” says a statement issued by the Kaysville Fire Department.”

“One patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center and a second patient was treated and released at the scene.

“UHP is still on scene. Traffic may be impacted during the investigation.”