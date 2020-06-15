Kaysville crews fight semi fire on northbound I-15 at 200 North

KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a semi fire on northbound I-15 at the 200 North off-ramp early Monday morning.

“At 2:28 this morning ‘B’ shift was dispatched to a semi fire on northbound I-15,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department. “On their arrival crews found a trailer full of produce on fire. Using water and firefighting foam, they were able to quickly knock down the fire.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

