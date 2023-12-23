Kaysville fire crews bedeviled by Christmas lights amid car wrecks

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The local fire department found itself busied by two separate car crashes and a Christmas display so lit up that from the freeway it looked like a house fire.

That’s what had the Kaysville Fire Department scrambling, luckily with only minor injuries, describing the latter incident as ” Griswold Family Prompts Structure Fire Response” — a reference to the 1989 movie starring Chevy Chase concerning families in Christmas light decoration dueling.

In addition to the Griswolds, the department Friday afternoon on social media detailed two s eparate single-vehicle accidents.that kept their Thursday night hopping. “T he first accident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of the Highway 89 Frontage Rd. and Elias Rd.

“An SUV left the roadway and traveled down a steep embankment. When crews arrived they found that the car was nearly on its side.” Responders deployed stabilizing struts to keep the car in place before removing the victim from the vehicle. Fortunately no injuries were sustained.

The second accident came around 9 p.m. in the area of 1475 S and Haight Creek Dr. A single vehicle left the road and hit a tree. “Fortunately only minor injuries were sustained in this accident and all parties were released at the scene.”

ast night Davis County 911 took reports of a residential structure fire west of I-15 near the Boondock’s Fun Center. As far as Clark Griswold’s shenanigans, Kaysville Fire said l

“The caller was traveling on I-15 and they reported seeing a home engulfed in flames.”

Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the area only to find “several Griswold-like homes draped in magnificent displays of the brightest Christmas lights the eye has ever seen.”

No fire was found and all the responding agencies released from the scene and returned to regular duty..