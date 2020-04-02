Kaysville Fire Dept. announces ‘Firefighter Onsie’ uniforms for April Fool’s Day

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kaysville Fire Department announced on April 1 — April Fool’s Day — that it has adopted a new style uniform.

“Starting today, we are implementing a major change to our uniform policy,” the joke news release says. “We have learned that the key to functional firefighting is comfort. Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to: the Kaysville Fire Department Firefighter Onesie!

“It’s cool, it’s slick and man does it breathe! The Firefighter Onesie is ideal for all functions of being a firefighter — from the daytime naps our friends at the Kaysville Police Department are so jealous of, to rescuing cats from trees.”

With the change to a bold fashion statement, the department’s Facebook page says, “we can now better provide you service with a smile!”