Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon.

The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.

No injuries have been reported.

By 5:30 p.m. Kaysville Fire updated the social media post to say “Fire control has been achieved and fire investigators are responding to the scene.”