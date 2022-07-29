Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon.
The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.
In addition to the Kaysville crew, units responded from Layton, Farmington, Hill Air Force Base, Syracuse and South Davis Metro Fire Service Area.
No injuries have been reported.
By 5:30 p.m. Kaysville Fire updated the social media post to say “Fire control has been achieved and fire investigators are responding to the scene.”
