Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday.

The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane.

“No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville City, Utah Public Works came to the rescue to remove the boulder so that the tow truck could take the vehicle.”

Kaysville officials shared the photo as a cautionary measure.

“More snow is in the forecast starting tonight around 6 p.m., and is expected to go until tomorrow evening around 8 p.m. We encourage you to go slow, give yourself extra space between vehicles, and don’t operate your vehicle if your tires are in poor condition.

“Stay safe out there!”