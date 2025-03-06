Kaysville fire responds to multi-vehicle pileup on I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 15.

The scene was on southbound I-15, just past Shepard Lane.

“Upon arrival, crews found a collision involving a semi-truck, a box truck, a pickup truck, and a tow truck,” the Kaysville FD news release says.

“Fire crews treated and transported three patients to local trauma facilities, all in stable condition.”

The department thanked Layton City Fire, which “provided mutual-aid during the response.”