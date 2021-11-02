Kaysville fire shares humorous message to remind Utahns of holiday safety tips

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire Department shared a humorous message Monday to remind Utahns of holiday safety tips.

The message on Facebook reads in full:

It’s November 1st, which means the Christmas season has officially begun. Don’t test me on this.

While you decorate your tree tonight and listen to Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas on repeat like a melomaniac, let me share with you 5 holiday-related safety tips:

1. Water live trees regularly to avoid fire danger. Nothing ignites the Christmas spirit like a raging Christmas tree fire that destroys your MeeMaw’s handcrafted holiday sweaters that smell like candy canes and mothballs.

2. Properly secure your tree. Your cat dislikes you and he will do everything he can to take down your tree and the last ounce of joy you were clinging onto in 2021.

3. Be careful with candles. It may have a magical scent name like Snowy Meadow Reindeer Paw, but it won’t be magical when your candle starts your curtains on fire and spreads to your Velvet Elvis collection. #SnowyMeadowReindeerPawDoesntExistInNature

4. Be cautious when hanging decorations from a ladder. Our firefighters do not resemble the cast of Chicago Fire. If you fall, a crew of Homer Simpson-esque EMTs and paramedics will be coming to your aid.

5. Don’t overload extension cords or power strips. Your light display may make Clark Griswold proud, but our fire investigators are as exhilarating as Todd and Margo. You don’t want to find out. #IDontKnowMargo

Have a safe and happy HallowThankMas season!