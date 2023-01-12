Kaysville firefighter arrested and fired for alleged sexual offense

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kaysville firefighter arrested at the fire station for an alleged sex offense involving children has been fired.

“Yesterday a Kaysville City firefighter was arrested at the fire station on charges related to child pornography,” according to a post on social media just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. ” As a result, the Kaysville Fire Department has terminated his employment with the city.”

Any allegation of a crime against children must be taken seriously, reads the post. “Such allegations are extremely rare, and when one occurs, we take immediate action.

“As a city we provide regular training to employees about recognizing and preventing sexual harassment. Our staff members work diligently to ensure that they are safe and secure in the city.

“While we do not know many of the details surrounding the charges, our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone victimized by this senseless atrocity. These allegations leave everyone in our city shocked and dismayed.”

The statement did not name the accused while noting counseling and support services will be available for any staff members who need them and directed questions about the criminal case to the Roy City Police Department.