Kaysville firefighter rescues 4-legged resident from icy pond

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A firefighter from Kaysville made a water rescue Sunday morning after a four-legged resident fell through the ice on one of the Kaysville Ponds.

“This morning at 09:50 crews from ‘C’ shift were dispatched with the Kaysville Police Department on a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice at the Kaysville Ponds,” says a statement shared by Kaysville PD and the Kaysville Fire Department.

“Firefighter Montgomery made entry in an ice rescue suit and was able to successfully pull the dog from the water.”

And the patient?

“The pup was cold, but will be OK!”