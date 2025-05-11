Kaysville PD investigating after motorcyclist found with severe injuries

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are investigating after a motorcyclist was found with critical injuries Saturday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 1050 East and Ward Road.

“A citizen had reported a motorcyclist lying in a grassy area off the shoulder of the road with apparent head injuries,” a Kaysville Police news release says.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, the motorcyclist was Life Flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.”

The incident remains under investigation, the release says

“This incident is currently under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.”