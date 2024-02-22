Kaysville PD offers ‘tax help’ for criminals

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — As tax time approaches, Kaysville police are volunteering “tax assistance” for offenders, particularly thieves and would-be drug kingpins.

“The IRS seems to have a knack for craving the drama in your life,” Kaysville PD said online.

“It’s as if they’ve set up shop with popcorn and a front-row seat, eagerly waiting for taxpayers to drop bombshells of financial intrigue. ‘Oh, you’ve got unreported income from selling drugs or stealing property? Tell me more!’



“If you need help determining the fair market value of items you’ve stolen or need assistance going over your spreadsheet for drug sales we would also be happy to help.”

A cursory search of IRS.gov or the 2022 Schedules 1 or Schedule C did not immediately reveal the IRS graphic with the Kaysville badge.

But line 8z in Schedule 1 does include “a hobby or sporadic activity” where one might report “any taxable income not reported elsewhere on your return or other schedules. List the type and amount of income. If necessary, include a statement showing the required information.”

Truly patriotic, fiscally law-abiding ne’er-do-wells can reach the Kaysville department at (801) 546-1131.