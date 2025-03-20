Kaysville PD releases name of tree trimmer who died after suffering critical injuries

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Kaysville have released the name of the man who was fatally injured in a tree-trimming incident Wednesday.

The victim, who died hours later after being airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital, was 49-year-old Santos Baudilio Lopez Perez.

The incident was reported at about 9:32 a.m. in the area of 134 E. Shadowbrook Lane.

“The individual was cutting the top half of the tree he was working on when the final cut was made; the top part of the tree fell and hit the individual,” a news release from the Kaysville Police Department says.

“The individual was harnessed to the tree, which caused him to stay suspended in the air after the incident. First responders were able to rescue the individual from the tree and start life-saving measures. The individual was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center for further treatment. The individual succumbed to his injuries later that day.”

“Our heart goes out to the family.”

A “donations protected” Go-Fund-Me account has been established and states it was set up to help the victim’s family.

“With great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Santos Baudilio,” says the English version of the text, which is also available in Spanish.

“His kindness, love, and presence touched the lives of so many people. He was a smiling, happy, and friendly person. We want to give him a proper burial in his homeland, Guatemala, where his wife and five children are waiting for him.

“Santos Baudilio suffered a tragic accident while cutting down a tree at work on March 19, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. He was found unconscious, nearly 9 meters in the air. Despite the efforts of firefighters and medical personnel, Santos Baudilio tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“Santos Baudilio was a hardworking man, dedicated to his work, and always made sure to follow safety precautions. His passing was a devastating accident that left his family and loved ones heartbroken.”

Any contribution, regardless of the amount, “will help us honor Santos Baudilio’s memory, send his body to Guatemala, where his family awaits, and ensure he receives a burial with the love and dignity he deserves,” the account says.

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Please help us share this fundraiser with others. God bless.”