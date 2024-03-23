Kaysville PD shares photos of alleged counterfeiting suspect

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have assembled photos from store surveillance cameras of a suspected counterfeiter afflicting Kaysville.

“If you know this person, or are this person,” the Kaysville Police Department quipped, “Officer Rich would like to hear from you. Officer Rich can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 801-497-7070.”

On January 4th, January 7th, and January 11th, the Kaysville Walgreens reported receiving counterfeit money, police said.