Kaysville pedestrian crash victim air-lifted in critical condition

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A medical helicopter was needed for the victim of an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Kaysville.

Emergency responders were called to the 8:45 p.m. incident at 550 E 300 S., according to a press release from the Kaysville Fire Department. “Kaysville Fire and Kaysville Police responded to the incident where they found an unresponsive patient in the roadway.

“Advanced life support care was immediately initiated by KFD paramedics and a University of Utah AirMed helicopter was called to the scene.”

The patient was transported by AirMed to an area trauma center. “At the time of leaving the scene the patient was in critical but stable condition.”