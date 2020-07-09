Kaysville Police Department announces passing of retired Officer K-9 Rex

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Police Department announced the passing of retired Officer K-9 Rex on Thursday.

A Facebook post from Kaysville PD said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to inform you of the passing of retired Officer K-9 Rex. K-9 Rex served the Kaysville City Police Department for seven years fighting against the evil that preyed on the community.”

His handler, Officer Matt Thurgood, said: “He was the most loyal partner and he will be missed greatly, however he will be missed even more as the best friend I have ever had.”

The post did not say how Rex died.