Kaysville police investigating after 2 horses found with cut manes, tails

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching those responsible for cutting the manes and tails of two horses in Kaysville.

Police say someone recently trespassed onto property near Windsor Lane and cut the manes and tails from the horses.

“Thankfully the horses were not injured,” the Kaysville Police Department said on social media, while noting that “multiple crimes still occurred.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Benson at 801-546-1131.