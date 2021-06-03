Kaysville police investigating ‘possible hate crime’ after Pride flag allegedly burned

KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are investigating what they are calling a “possible hate crime” after a Pride flag was allegedly taken from a yard and burned.

A news release from Kaysville Police Department says that Thursday at approximately 4:45 a.m., “officers responded to a report of an LGTBQ Pride flag being taken from a homeowner’s yard and burned. A derogatory note was found left behind on scene.”

This is an active investigation and Kaysville detectives “are investigating this as a possible hate crime,” the news release said.

Anyone that has information on the incident is asked to call Kaysville Detective J. Nicholas at 801-497-7082 or email jnicholas@kaysvillecity.com and reference case K21-03783.