Kaysville Police officer battling brain cancer; family seeks prayers, welcomes donations

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Jared Jensen, a Kaysville Police sergeant, got two shocking surprises in August and September.

The first was a series of intense migraines. The second was a stage-4 brain cancer diagnosis.

“He will be starting chemo and radiation soon,” says a GoFundMe account started by a friend. The fund is to raise money for medical expenses, it says.

“His wife Camille is still giving more frequent updates on her Instagram story if you’d like to follow along through her,” the page says.

Camille Jensen talked about her family’s circumstances on the Instagram page.

“We are in one of those situations you hear of but don’t think it would happen to you,” she wrote. “My sweetheart needs your prayers. And I guess this is my plea in asking for help. I know there is power in prayer, and I know God is a God of miracles.”

“Please pray for our care team. That they will find answers. That they will know how to help him. That Jared will be watched over. That his pain will be manageable. That his heart will be comforted. That we will see miracles.”

The GoFundMe account, started before Jared Jensen, 35, and the father of two young children, got his diagnosis, says funds raised “will directly help cover medical expenses, support his family’s needs, and provide a sense of security during this challenging period.”

A Sept. 6 update revealed the diagnosis. As of Sept. 9, more than $23,000 of the $50,000 goal had been donated.

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used as stated. The page does contain a GoFundMe “donation protected” link. To view the page for yourself, click here.