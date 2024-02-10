Kaysville Police officer home after collision injury from stopping wrong-way driver

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Police Officer Kalawai Delos Santos has been released from the hospital to recover at home after he was injured while using his patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver.

The incident happened at about 1:52 a.m. Friday after dispatch alerted surrounding agencies to the driver, heading north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 after taking Kaysville’s 200 North ramp.

“As Officer Delos Santos merged onto the highway, he encountered the errant vehicle traveling in the HOV lane,” a Kaysville Police news release says.

“Officer Delos Santos maneuvered across the dirt gore area separating the on ramp from I-15, traversing all lanes of traffic, and collided with the northbound Tesla in its front fender area, ultimately halting its course.

“Officer Delos Santos’ vehicle sustained significant damage, and he required extraction by medical personnel before being transported to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. Meanwhile, the adult male driver responsible for the incident did not receive any injuries, but was promptly apprehended on suspension of driving under the influence.”

Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

Delos Santos was released from the hospital same afternoon.

“Notably, this marks the second occasion Delos Santos had successfully intercepted a wrong-way driver, the first instances dating back to 2022,” the Kaysville Police statement says.