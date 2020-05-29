Kaysville Police officer, wife deny allegations they posted ‘hateful, racist comments’ on story about George Floyd

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kaysville Police officer and his wife have denied allegations that they posted “hateful and racist” comments on a Facebook news story about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death Monday night has sparked heated protests across the country after video emerged that shows the unarmed 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” as a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. Floyd had been arrested outside a deli on suspicion of forgery. He died later at a hospital. All four officers involved in the incident have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

“On May 28, the Kaysville Police Department received multiple notifications that the wife of a Kaysville police officer or someone representing themselves to be his wife posted some incredibly hateful and racist comments on an ABC Facebook news story about the officer involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” said a Thursday night news release from Kaysville PD.

“The Kaysville Police Department strongly condemns these comments from whoever posted them, but especially if it was from an officer or any of their family members or associates.”