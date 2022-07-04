Kaysville police reopen roadway, update age of girl hit, critically injured in parade accident

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police say Main Street has reopened after a parade accident that critically injured a young girl. The KPD post also corrects the child’s age to 8.

The department media post initially gave the girl’s age as 12.

Gephardt Daily’s attempts to reach police for an official update on the girl’s condition have not yet been successful.

The accident

During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant occurred,” a statement from Kaysville Police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital, and the remainder of the parade was canceled.

“The patient is being treated and is in critical condition,” the earlier statement said, adding that the accident scene, at 175 S. Main, “will be closed for the next several hours while the incident is being investigated.

“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child’s family. We will continue to release updates as we gather further information.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.