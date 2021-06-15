Kaysville police searching for juvenile runaway

KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are searching for a juvenile runaway.

Otis Octavius Culbertson, 16, was last seen Thursday night, June 10, in Kaysville, said a Facebook post from Kaysville Police Department.

“Otis was reported as a juvenile runaway out of Kaysville in the afternoon of June 13,” the post said. “He does not have any family in Utah and it is believed he may be headed out of state. Otis did not take his bicycle, money, or phone, and left with very little clothing.”

Family and friends have not heard from the teen, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The photographs released are current and the photo of the laid-out clothing is what he was wearing or took with him.

Anyone who has information about the teen or who sees him is asked to call Sgt. Turner at 801-497-7088 or email lturner@kaysvillecity.com.