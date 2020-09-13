Kaysville police searching for suspects after ‘rash’ of vehicle burglaries

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are searching for two suspects after a rash of vehicle burglaries.

“Friday night, Kaysville had a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area of Phillips Street and the surrounding area,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville Police Department. “Our detectives have already made a post on Ring, as well as canvassed the area for video surveillance. We need your help in identifying the suspects in the video.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective Ballard at [email protected] or by phone at 801-497-7076.

Vehicle Burglaries Last night Kaysville had a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area of Phillips Street and the surrounding area. Our detectives have already made a post on Ring, as well as canvassed the area for video surviellance. We need your help in identifying the suspects in the video. If you have any information please contact Detective Ballard at dballard@kaysvillecity.com or by phone at 801-497-7076. Posted by Kaysville Police Department on Saturday, September 12, 2020