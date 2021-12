KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Kaysville are hoping the public can help identify two people who are suspected of taking about $1,200 worth of items from Smith’s Marketplace.

According to a Facebook post by Kaysville PD, the incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 6.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Kaysville PD at 801-546-1131. Please refer to case number K21-09306.