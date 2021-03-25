Kaysville police share video of vehicle burglary

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police shared video of a vehicle burglary Thursday morning.

“This is a video we obtained of a vehicle burglary that occurred just this week in Davis County,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville PD. “It took 20 seconds for the thief to break the window and take the purse in plain view. He went on to break four to five more car windows.

“Please do not leave valuables inside your vehicle. Please make sure you are locking your vehicle. We are seeing a heavy increase of vehicle burglaries at gyms all over the county.”