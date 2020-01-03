Kaysville police warn of power boxing cases in Mountain Vista neighborhood

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are warning of numerous power boxing cases in the Mountain Vista neighborhood.

Power boxing is turning off the main power to someone’s house from the outside fuse box.

“We have taken multiple cases this week of kids power boxing homes,” a Kaysville Post on Facebook said.

“Some may think this is a victimless prank but it is not. One of the homes targeted had someone on oxygen and they didn’t find it funny when they couldn’t breathe. Parents please talk with your kids about the importance of not power boxing.”

Anyone who has any information on who might be responsible is asked to call Kaysville PD at 801-546-1131.