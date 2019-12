KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are warning residents of a phone scam Tuesday.

“Earlier today, a Kaysville resident received a voicemail from an automated message,” said a tweet from Kaysville Police Department. “The message advised the resident that they had not made their power payment, and their power would be disconnected. Kaysville City will never send you an automated message for non-payment.”