Kearns High football team out of playoffs due to COVID-19 cases

KEARNS, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kearns High School football team will leave the playoffs due to multiple COVID-19 cases, officials said Tuesday.

A letter sent to parents and guardians reads in full:

“We were excited about the possibility of continuing our participation in the playoffs with a health department testing protocol that would ensure our students’ health and safety. We had 87 players and coaches get tested on Saturday. As those tests have come back today, it is clear that the number of new confirmed cases and the rate of transmission is high enough that the Salt Lake County Health Department has now formally recommended that our team not participate further in the playoffs.

We have looked at the team case numbers and the specific players, as well as the situation as a whole, and while it is agonizing for us as a school and district, we concur with the recommendation. Our student and staff safety must be paramount above all else.

We are so appreciative of the efforts of Salt Lake County Health Department to assist with testing opportunities and a protocol that fits within the State School COVID manual. We have had a phenomenal season and we are so proud of the efforts of our athletes and coaches.

If you have tested positive or are symptomatic, please continue to isolate and adhere to the information from the Health Department. All players should continue to monitor for symptoms and quarantine if exposed.

We again express our sadness and pride and hope that this wonderful group of

young men will hold their heads high for the way they have represented our school and community.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.