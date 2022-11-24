Kearns home invader in extremely critical condition after victims fight back, police say

KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police are calling a home invader was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday morning after residents inside the house decided to fight back.

Unified Police Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily on scene officers were dispatched to a home in the vicinity of 5900 S. Stone Flower Way about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

When first responders arrived they found the alleged assailant in front of the home where the struggle had come to an end.

Medics performed CPR while the gravely injured male was rushed to the hospital by ground ambulance. The man remained unresponsive on the way to the trauma center and it was uncertain if he would survive.

“We had a report of a male entering into a home without permission,” Lord said. “An altercation ensued in the home, homeowners began to fight back and fought off the home invasion, as we’re calling it at this point.

“That fight spilled out into the street and the suspect was subdued by the homeowners. It was probably more of a hand-to-hand situation.”

The suspect’s identity had yet to be determined, Lord said.

“Our homicide detectives are on the way to investigate the altercation, figuring out what happened, screening witnesses and processing the scene with our forensic units to try and figure out what steps need to be taken from here.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.